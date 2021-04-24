UW-L, Mayo announce Seed Grant research projects

Mayo Clinic Health System and UW-La Crosse have announced the recipients of their 2021 Collaborative Seed Grant Program, which funds health-focused research projects led by teams of physicians and scientists from both the hospital and the college.
The research collaboration was announced in 2019 in efforts to improve local health and wellness and assist researchers at both institutions in working together to prepare the next generation of scientists, innovators and health care providers.
Previous projects through the collaboration include joint faculty appointments, degree programs and research projects, cross-organizational education events and forums and the Youth Sports Safety Symposium. This is the first round of Seed Grants, and the 2021 projects will advance new research in the areas of sports medicine and cancer.
"These seed grants not only lay the foundation for further research and innovation by both organizations, they represent the collaborative spirit of (Mayo and UW-L)," says Dr. Erik St. Louis, research chair for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin and co-chair of the research coordinating committee. "Moreover, researchers, physicians and scientists at both organizations are working collectively to translate new discoveries into care and cure for tomorrow’s patients."
The two projects selected:
- Development of an AI-based computer diagnosis system for Breast Ultrasound Lesion Assessment: This study will determine if artificial intelligence can be used as a diagnostic aid to help improve the radiologist’s interpretation of breast ultrasound lesions. The goal is to increase the positive biopsy rate for breast cancer, while not missing any cancer. With success, there will be improved outcomes in the accurate determination of benign and malignant lesions.
Researchers include Dr. Jeffery Baggett of UW-L, Dr. Song Chen of UW-L and Dr. Richard Ellis of Mayo.
- Development and validation of body fat percent prediction equations in male and female high school wrestlers: Body composition assessment is a key component of the minimal weight certification process in high school wrestling. There are various techniques commonly used for body composition assessment in athletes, with each offering advantages and disadvantages. This study aims to improve the accuracy of field-based body composition assessments that can be used to determine the appropriate weight class for wrestlers, including female wrestlers. If successful, this study may open the door for future funding in similar studies and help establish safety protocols, optimal weight cutting strategies, and improve methods for determining weight classes.
Researchers include Dr. Andrew Jagim of Mayo and Joel Luedke, M.S., of UW-L.
"Our students benefit immensely with the hands-on learning opportunities these seed grants provide,” says Dr. Mark Sandheinrich, Dean of the College of Science and Health at UW-L and co-chair of the research coordinating committee. "By having an active role in these research projects today, students gain real-world experience which will be applied in their careers. This will likely lead to the discovery of invaluable health benefits not only for our region, but on a global scale."
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.