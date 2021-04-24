UW-L, Mayo announce Seed Grant research projects

Mayo Clinic Health System and UW-La Crosse have announced the recipients of their 2021 Collaborative Seed Grant Program, which funds health-focused research projects led by teams of physicians and scientists from both the hospital and the college.

The research collaboration was announced in 2019 in efforts to improve local health and wellness and assist researchers at both institutions in working together to prepare the next generation of scientists, innovators and health care providers.

Previous projects through the collaboration include joint faculty appointments, degree programs and research projects, cross-organizational education events and forums and the Youth Sports Safety Symposium. This is the first round of Seed Grants, and the 2021 projects will advance new research in the areas of sports medicine and cancer.

"These seed grants not only lay the foundation for further research and innovation by both organizations, they represent the collaborative spirit of (Mayo and UW-L)," says Dr. Erik St. Louis, research chair for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin and co-chair of the research coordinating committee. "Moreover, researchers, physicians and scientists at both organizations are working collectively to translate new discoveries into care and cure for tomorrow’s patients."