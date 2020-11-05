UW-L offering coronavirus surge testing

UW-La Crosse begins surge testing for COVID-19 Thursday, with plans to administer up to 500 antigen tests daily.
The testing expansion is part of a partnership between the UW System, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and eTrueNorth, and will be open to staff, off-campus students and community members at all UW campuses for the next six weeks.
The federal government purchased over 150 million Abbott BinaxNOW diagnostic tests following FDA Emergency Use Authorization in late August, with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Administration Dr. Brett Giroir stating, “The intent of surge testing efforts is to help local, state, and federal public health experts identify new cases, including those that may be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.”
In total, 250,000 Abbot BinaxNOW tests, which offer results within 15 minutes, are being provided to UW locations by Health and Human Services. Antigen tests have less accurate results than PCR tests, and those who test negative but are experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to take a PRC test.
Support Local Journalism
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will supply an additional 30,000 PCR tests as part of the testing expansion effort.
“Our universities are perfectly positioned to help Wisconsin combat the spread of COVID-19,” said UW System president Tommy Thompson. "This is the Wisconsin Idea in action, and a recognition of our existing work to keep our students, faculty, and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic. This surge testing plan is a terrific example of cooperation by federal, state, and local governments to urgently respond to the outbreak and that UW System is pleased to lead.”
Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to qualify for testing, and can be tested at any site regardless of county of residency.
Testing at UW-La Crosse will be administered by eTrueNorth staff beginning at 8 a.m. daily on the third floor of the Cartwright Center. UW-L's existing student testing program will continue in tandem with the surge testing program.
To register for testing, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Individuals will be notified by email when their results are available to view on the online portal.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
COLLECTION: Updates on La Crosse County COVID-19 cases
-
Local COVID-19 cases increase by 39, Health Department warns against gatherings
-
La Crosse County coronavirus cases up by 54 Thursday, Houston County reports second COVID-19 death
-
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce calls La Crosse Health Department advisory "legally deficient"
- 17 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.