UW-L offering coronavirus surge testing

UW-La Crosse begins surge testing for COVID-19 Thursday, with plans to administer up to 500 antigen tests daily.

The testing expansion is part of a partnership between the UW System, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and eTrueNorth, and will be open to staff, off-campus students and community members at all UW campuses for the next six weeks.

The federal government purchased over 150 million Abbott BinaxNOW diagnostic tests following FDA Emergency Use Authorization in late August, with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Administration Dr. Brett Giroir stating, “The intent of surge testing efforts is to help local, state, and federal public health experts identify new cases, including those that may be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.”

In total, 250,000 Abbot BinaxNOW tests, which offer results within 15 minutes, are being provided to UW locations by Health and Human Services. Antigen tests have less accurate results than PCR tests, and those who test negative but are experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to take a PRC test.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will supply an additional 30,000 PCR tests as part of the testing expansion effort.