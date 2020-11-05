 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-L offering coronavirus surge testing
0 comments
breaking alert top story

UW-L offering coronavirus surge testing

From the COLLECTION: Updates on La Crosse County COVID-19 cases series
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

UW-La Crosse begins surge testing for COVID-19 Thursday, with plans to administer up to 500 antigen tests daily.

The testing expansion is part of a partnership between the UW System, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and eTrueNorth, and will be open to staff, off-campus students and community members at all UW campuses for the next six weeks. 

The federal government purchased over 150 million Abbott BinaxNOW diagnostic tests following FDA Emergency Use Authorization in late August, with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Administration Dr. Brett Giroir stating, “The intent of surge testing efforts is to help local, state, and federal public health experts identify new cases, including those that may be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.”

In total, 250,000 Abbot BinaxNOW tests, which offer results within 15 minutes, are being provided to UW locations by Health and Human Services. Antigen tests have less accurate results than PCR tests, and those who test negative but are experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to take a PRC test. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will supply an additional 30,000 PCR tests as part of the testing expansion effort.

“Our universities are perfectly positioned to help Wisconsin combat the spread of COVID-19,” said UW System president Tommy Thompson. "This is the Wisconsin Idea in action, and a recognition of our existing work to keep our students, faculty, and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic. This surge testing plan is a terrific example of cooperation by federal, state, and local governments to urgently respond to the outbreak and that UW System is pleased to lead.” 

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to qualify for testing, and can be tested at any site regardless of county of residency.

Testing at UW-La Crosse will be administered by eTrueNorth staff beginning at 8 a.m. daily on the third floor of the Cartwright Center. UW-L's existing student testing program will continue in tandem with the surge testing program. 

To register for testing, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Individuals will be notified by email when their results are available to view on the online portal. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Trump Calling for a Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News