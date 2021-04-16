UW-L physical therapy program embraces shift to telehealth

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Overall, the telehealth EXPAND session was a valuable experience, and there are many positive takeaways from participating,” explains student Zach Mancl, who says it was difficult to monitor how hard his client was pushing during certain movements. “I remedied this by consistently asking my client to rate the intensity level and compare the intensity of each exercise to when those exercises were completed in person.”

Added student Melissa Klaeser: “While I do believe that face-to-face physical therapy is far more beneficial, telehealth sessions are a feasible option when face-to-face is not an option. It is certainly a challenge to effectively communicate how to perform exercises, but it can be done, and it will be a great way to improve access to health care for so many people.”

Telehealth is not only more convenient for clients with mobility issues — it is also cheaper and more accessible.

For instance, someone who lives an hour from their physical therapist may have a difficult time making it to a weekly in-person appointment. But logging in for a virtual session is much easier.