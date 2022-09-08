 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-L reports two possible monkeypox cases; overall risk remains low

UW-La Crosse and local health entities are looking into two possible cases of monkeypox among university members.

In a letter sent to staff and students Wednesday, UW-L CCO Maren Walz stated the individuals who potentially have the virus are isolating pending test results. The university is currently working with Mayo Clinic Health System, the campus Student Health Center and the La Crosse County Health Department to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed.

"It's really important to find out who people's social contacts are — who they interact with, who they live with," says Megan Meller, infection control practitioner at Gundersen Health System. "Then public health can use that information and talk to those individuals and get a better feel for what that person's risk might be."

UW-L did not share if the individuals being tested for the virus are students or faculty.

Monkeypox does not spread via general interaction — being in the vicinity of a person with the infection is not of concern. The overall risk of contracting the virus is low.

The virus can be spread through skin-to-skin or intimate contact such as hugging, kissing, sharing bedding, clothing or towels and sexual activity. UW-L also advises frequently washing and sanitizing hands, adding, "refraining from handshaking may also be prudent as we navigate the current environment/risk."

UW-L noted there will be an increase in cleaning and disinfecting around campus, "which we are doing out of an abundance of caution." Personal precautions include limiting the number of people with whom you have skin-to-skin interactions and avoiding doing so with any persons showing symptoms, as well as not sharing sheets, towels, clothes or utensils with a symptomatic person. 

"The fortunate thing about monkeypox is we do have vaccines available for people who aren't experiencing symptoms, so they are really important in making sure spread doesn't progress," says Meller. "We also have antivirals available (for qualifying persons)."

Whether monkeypox cases will rise in the area, or follow the national trend of decreasing levels, is "too soon to tell," Meller says. Should infections climb, state and local health officials work diligently to contain spread, Meller notes.

Those of higher risk of contracting monkeypox can inquire about inoculation. Persons experiencing rash, skin lesions, fever, chills, muscle aches or swollen lymph nodes should contact a healthcare provider or the La Crosse County Health Department for testing. Campus members with questions or experiencing symptoms are asked to contact the Student Health Center at 608-785-8558. Those of higher risk of contracting monkeypox can inquire about inoculation. 

Meller also reminds individuals to be aware of signs of sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis or gonorrhea. While monkeypox can be contracted through sexual activity, it is not considered an STI. 

"When school age kids go back to school, we see those respiratory disease start to creep up — cold and flu," Meller says. "One of the things we see when college classes resume is STI infections go up. Be familiar with your body. If you notice any changes — pain, abnormal discharge, rashes — get tested sooner rather than later. Overall, testing goes a really long way in prevention and awareness."

The first significant change to COVID-19 vaccines since their rollout came this week as the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 boosters aimed at the omicron variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also signed off on the recommendation, clearing the way for the new COVID-19 booster to be administered.

The new boosters are bivalent vaccines, meaning they target more than one strain of the virus. The new formulation targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain. BA.5 is responsible for nearly 90% of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The Pfizer bivalent booster is approved for people 12 and up if they have already received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and it has been at least two months since their last vaccine dose. The Moderna bivalent booster is available on the same timeline to people 18 and up.

"This booster recommendation is in anticipation that there will be yet another surge as college students, grade school and high school students are gathering back together," explains Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group. "We're also preparing for cooler weather, meaning more indoor activities, family gatherings and the holidays — often without masks, unfortunately. We still need to take COVID seriously."

Another big concern for vaccine experts is the upcoming flu season. The Southern Hemisphere is often an indicator of what's to come for the U.S. Australia's flu season exceeded its five-year average, particularly affecting children under age 5, according to a recent report.

Experts worry that the relaxing of masking and social distancing recommendations that were in place for COVID-19 purposes the past two winters will be a factor. These measures also protected people from the flu.

"When cold weather moves us indoors, a high viral circulation occurs in schools and other indoor settings. I think we are very likely to see a bad flu year," says Dr. Poland. "Now I know we've been predicting that for two years, but for the most part, people wore masks and it didn't happen. I don't think that'll be the case this year. People are not wearing masks, and we are very likely to get hit hard by influenza."

On the Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Dr. Poland discusses the latest COVID-19 news and touches on other news, including monkeypox, polio and the upcoming flu season.

___________________________________________

For the safety of its patients, staff and visitors, Mayo Clinic has strict masking policies in place. Anyone shown without a mask was either recorded prior to COVID-19 or recorded in a nonpatient-care area where social distancing and other safety protocols were followed.

Dr. Poland is the chair of a Safety Evaluation Committee for novel investigational vaccine trials being conducted by Merck Research Laboratories. Dr. Poland gives consultative advice to AiZtech; AstraZeneca UK Limited; Eli Lilly and Company; Emergent Biosolutions; Exelixis, Inc.; Genevant Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Janssen Global Services, LLC; Medicago USA; Merck & Co. Inc.; Moderna; Novavax; Pfizer-BNT; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Syneos Health; Valneva and Vyriad. Dr. Poland holds patents related to vaccinia, influenza, and measles peptide vaccines. Dr. Poland has received grant funding from ICW Ventures for preclinical studies on a peptide-based COVID-19 vaccine. These activities have been reviewed by the Mayo Clinic Conflict of Interest Review Board and are conducted in compliance with Mayo Clinic Conflict of Interest policies. This research has been reviewed by the Mayo Clinic Conflict of Interest Review Board and was conducted in compliance with Mayo Clinic Conflict of Interest policies.

For more information and all your COVID-19 coverage, go to the Mayo Clinic News Network and mayoclinic.org.

Learn more about tracking COVID-19 and COVID-19 trends.
