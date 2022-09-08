UW-L reports two possible monkeypox cases; overall risk remains low

UW-La Crosse and local health entities are looking into two possible cases of monkeypox among university members.

In a letter sent to staff and students Wednesday, UW-L CCO Maren Walz stated the individuals who potentially have the virus are isolating pending test results. The university is currently working with Mayo Clinic Health System, the campus Student Health Center and the La Crosse County Health Department to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed.

"It's really important to find out who people's social contacts are — who they interact with, who they live with," says Megan Meller, infection control practitioner at Gundersen Health System. "Then public health can use that information and talk to those individuals and get a better feel for what that person's risk might be."

UW-L did not share if the individuals being tested for the virus are students or faculty.

Monkeypox does not spread via general interaction — being in the vicinity of a person with the infection is not of concern. The overall risk of contracting the virus is low.

The virus can be spread through skin-to-skin or intimate contact such as hugging, kissing, sharing bedding, clothing or towels and sexual activity. UW-L also advises frequently washing and sanitizing hands, adding, "refraining from handshaking may also be prudent as we navigate the current environment/risk."

UW-L noted there will be an increase in cleaning and disinfecting around campus, "which we are doing out of an abundance of caution." Personal precautions include limiting the number of people with whom you have skin-to-skin interactions and avoiding doing so with any persons showing symptoms, as well as not sharing sheets, towels, clothes or utensils with a symptomatic person.

"The fortunate thing about monkeypox is we do have vaccines available for people who aren't experiencing symptoms, so they are really important in making sure spread doesn't progress," says Meller. "We also have antivirals available (for qualifying persons)."

Whether monkeypox cases will rise in the area, or follow the national trend of decreasing levels, is "too soon to tell," Meller says. Should infections climb, state and local health officials work diligently to contain spread, Meller notes.

Those of higher risk of contracting monkeypox can inquire about inoculation. Persons experiencing rash, skin lesions, fever, chills, muscle aches or swollen lymph nodes should contact a healthcare provider or the La Crosse County Health Department for testing. Campus members with questions or experiencing symptoms are asked to contact the Student Health Center at 608-785-8558. Those of higher risk of contracting monkeypox can inquire about inoculation.

Meller also reminds individuals to be aware of signs of sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis or gonorrhea. While monkeypox can be contracted through sexual activity, it is not considered an STI.

"When school age kids go back to school, we see those respiratory disease start to creep up — cold and flu," Meller says. "One of the things we see when college classes resume is STI infections go up. Be familiar with your body. If you notice any changes — pain, abnormal discharge, rashes — get tested sooner rather than later. Overall, testing goes a really long way in prevention and awareness."