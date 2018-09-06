For more than a decade, Ingrid Peterson has been front and center in UW-La Crosse’s efforts to curb sexual violence and support those who are affected by it.
Now, Peterson will be advocating on behalf survivors at the state level, having been appointed to Attorney General Brad Schimel’s Sexual Assault Response Team, which brings together advocates, law enforcement and health care providers from all corners of Wisconsin.
“It’s an honor to be asked to do this and represent campus interests,” said Peterson, a violence prevention specialist at UW-L. “We’re obviously hoping to lessen the number of assaults on campus, which seems like a big task. It’s a longstanding, ubiquitous problem not just here, but across the country.”
The response team seeks to prevent cases of sexual violence, and to encourage bystanders to intervene when these incidents happen, by taking a holistic approach.
State officials say the multi-disciplinary team -- consisting of police officers, survivor advocates, sexual assault nurse examiners, policy makers and prosecutors -- is intended to break down barriers to communication and promote collaboration across these different professions.
“The importance of addressing (sexual violence) from multiple disciplines will strengthen our response as a whole,” Peterson said. “Building relationships and trust among team members … will help us decide, if there’s a problem with how a case was handled, how we can handle it better the next time.”
Added Schimel: “I want survivors to know that health care providers, law enforcement, prosecutors, and victims’ services in Wisconsin are working to provide the best care and support possible to survivors. DOJ and the Sexual Assault Response Team have taken on a large effort to support survivors by improving system-wide response to sexual assault with a trauma-informed, victim-centered approach.”
Peterson describes several recent initiatives at UW-L as key in preventing sexual violence on and off campus, and in establishing a culture that empowers people to intervene and speak up.
The university has made a concerted effort to make students aware of its sexual violence resources, advertising them online and in print.
All residence life staff are taught how to respond to cases of sexual violence.
And all first-year students are required to complete an online course meant to help them identify inappropriate and violent sexual behavior, as well as the factors -- like alcohol -- that make it more likely.
“I think the real goal is to get people to intervene, because we’re not going to stop every offender,” said Peterson, noting that it can be difficult to know when it’s time to step in. “It really depends on the situation. If it’s someone you know, maybe you can go over and ask if they’re OK, or tell them that you haven’t seen them in a while. Intervention can range from starting a conversation with the person who’s in trouble, to calling the police.”
The Sexual Assault Response Team has its own plan for addressing sexual violence, including clearing the backlog of sexual assault kits and hiring more sexual assault nurse examiners. Its members have formed a handful of committees specializing in different areas, and the full group will meet several times a year.
Peterson said she’s optimistic this multi-discipline approach will help the state make headway on sexual violence, an issue notoriously complex and widespread.
“If we’re not communicating as a group,” Peterson said, “it’s really hard to meet these challenges.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.