UW-L student completes graduation requirements in community garden during COVID

Keller spends several hours every day in the Washburn Community Garden, planting and gardening to complete his hours, and using it to connect with kids at home.

"Once schools were closed, it really changed what he was able to do," Martin said.

"So he has been spending a lot of time working in our hoop house growing produce and developing activities and videos to share with students online so that they can still be connected with healthy food and nature," she said.

Keller has now been creating things like videos about how to celebrate Earth Day during a pandemic, and worksheets on how to compost or use natural resources.

Nature has always been a part of Keller's life.

"It's kind of always been a family thing to be gardening," he said. His family grew up sharing a large backyard garden with his grandparents, who lived next door.

"My focus has always been being outdoors and I love making connections with kids, so combining those is something I like to do," Keller said.