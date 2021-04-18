UW-L student leader: Far from 'normal,' but recognition at graduation key

As president of the Student Association, I had the opportunity to serve on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Instructional Work Group as a student representative before the Fall 2020 semester commenced.
The group was led by Provost Betsy Morgan, and the discussion was about potential calendar changes, prioritizing classroom space, messaging for students, classroom management, health and wellbeing, and policy recommendations. The group provided the university with recommendations that would prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
The first week of the fall semester had a high potential for success, but unfortunately, cases increased quickly, the locus being residence halls. UW-L implemented a two-week shelter in place order that extended to all residence halls. As a result, in-person classes were suspended and resumed remotely for two weeks.
For students, this situation was stressful because there were a lot of unknowns. There was fear and uncertainty about how safe the campus was during this time.
However, UW-L recovered. After UW-L completed the shelter in place order, cases decreased on campus. A surge testing site opened in November, offering 500 tests per day to students, faculty, staff and the La Crosse community.
UW-L Student Association promoted the testing facilities to students before Thanksgiving and winter break. There was a campus-wide effort to get everyone tested and to limit travel to keep our students, faculty, staff and the community safe.
Testing was extended through the end of the fall semester and reopened on Feb. 1 to continue testing the community. To provide additional health security to the community, UW-L implemented new measures this spring, requesting that off-campus students be tested once every two weeks if they are required to be on campus. On-campus COVID-19 cases have been relatively controlled, and the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard highlights this success.
A major success this spring semester has been the opening of the vaccination clinic at UW-L. Located at the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center, the clinic is the second community vaccination clinic in Wisconsin.
This academic year has been different for everyone, especially students. Students have been met with technical difficulties, Zoom fatigue, insufficient communication, employment challenges, canceled sports seasons and increased levels of stress. Access to see their friends have been limited.
However, the university is currently exploring opportunities to reintroduce events and activities in phases in April. It has been an adjustment. Only 14% of classes offered in the fall semester were in person. This number has decreased this semester, too. Now, only 9% of classes offered this spring are in person. While some faculty struggled in this environment, most faculty excelled. Overall, faculty have been flexible and understanding with their students.
The good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel. It was recently announced that the Spring 2021 Commencement will be a mix of in-person and virtual events on May 15 and May 16. Undergraduate students now have the opportunity to walk the stage at the La Crosse Center and receive their diplomas. Since no spectators will be allowed at the in-person events, the ceremonies will be live-streamed and recorded.
As a May 2021 graduate, this means a lot to us. It’s not perfect. It’s far from “normal,” but it’s recognition for our hard work and years at UW-L.
Cate Wiza is president of the UWL Student Association