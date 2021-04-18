UW-L student leader: Far from 'normal,' but recognition at graduation key

Testing was extended through the end of the fall semester and reopened on Feb. 1 to continue testing the community. To provide additional health security to the community, UW-L implemented new measures this spring, requesting that off-campus students be tested once every two weeks if they are required to be on campus. On-campus COVID-19 cases have been relatively controlled, and the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard highlights this success.

A major success this spring semester has been the opening of the vaccination clinic at UW-L. Located at the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center, the clinic is the second community vaccination clinic in Wisconsin.

This academic year has been different for everyone, especially students. Students have been met with technical difficulties, Zoom fatigue, insufficient communication, employment challenges, canceled sports seasons and increased levels of stress. Access to see their friends have been limited.