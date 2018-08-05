University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student Olivia Schauls walks along rows of vegetables growing at Old Oak Farm near Bangor.
“We have fennel, varieties of kale, peppers, rainbow chard, onions, eggplant, cilantro and tomatoes,” she says as she passes lines of lush leaves.
Past the barn, at the top of the hill, corn stalks meet the horizon line as far as the eye can see.
“It’s huge — a pretty place to work,” she adds.
A summer internship at Old Oak Farm is the best job she’s ever had, she says. It combines her rural Wisconsin farming roots with her undeniable enthusiasm for local and organic food, as well as the people who grow it.
This is Schauls’ second summer working on Old Oak Farm, but it is the first time the senior is applying her UW-L cultural anthropology studies on the farm.
Through her classes, Schauls has learned how systems in place for producing and consuming food impact people. While some people may visit a grocery store and pick avocados from Mexico or oranges from Florida with little thought of where those foods originated, Schauls and anthropologists consider who benefited and who suffered in this contemporary process of getting food from farm to shelf.
Growing food locally and organically has its benefits, Schauls said. In addition to supporting the local economy and providing people access to fresh and nutritious produce, it cuts down on a huge amount in energy to transport products long distances.
“I hope CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture) and farmers markets become bigger in the future,” she says. “It would cut down on so much waste in the world.”
Through her research on the farm, Schauls could help expand the public’s knowledge on the best ways to get local food to local people. She aims to understand how Old Oak Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture Program can best meet needs of consumers and farmers.
Funding for her summer research comes from the Prairie Springs Endowment Fund, which supports research and scholarship at UW-L in environmental studies and education, wildlife habitat protection, wildlife protection, conservation and ecological technology.
The fund was created when UW-L received a $2 million gift from Prairie Springs: The Paul Fleckenstein Trust. The gift also named UW-L’s new science labs building the Prairie Springs Science Center.
Through CSA programs, members receive weekly boxes of fresh produce during the growing season from area farms. Schauls’ research will determine why customers join the Old Oak Farm CSA program and whether a new model for the CSA, where customers can choose what goes in their box versus a random selection, is a better model based on customer needs.
Her work requires interviewing CSA customers, in addition to a range of farm tasks from planting to delivering food to CSA drop-off points. Her participation at the farm is integral to her studies, she says, as she can be the one holding direct conversations with consumers.
Schauls grew up on a dairy farm near Frederic, Wis., where spent summers helping her mother garden. She didn’t realize values from her youth could become a focal point of her future until she took an “Anthropology of Food” course with Associate Professor Christine Hippert.
When people think about healthy and sustainable eating, they may think about food components like the amount of fat or protein, or about keeping the environment healthy via organic agricultural practices, Hippert says. But just as important, she adds, is fair labor practices for farmers.
“Cultural anthropologists study how different agricultural practices affect people’s livelihoods — you can’t eat if you don’t work for a livable wage,” she said. “If consumers eat organic food they might have better health outcomes, but if that food is produced by people who can’t feed their families, then that’s not sustainable. Most people forget that economics is a part of culture.”
Schauls calls Hippert a role model who is “so passionate about what she does.” After graduating, Schauls plans to follow a similar path, attending graduate school in anthropology with the goal of becoming a professor.
The Prairie Springs Endowment Fund serves as a way to promote environmental leaders. Through the study of anthropology, Schauls is helping to discover a future that helps to maintain not only the environment, but health and communities by supporting local farmers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.