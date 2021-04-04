UW-L student work featured in show

UW-La Crosse students will share their most recent artwork in an upcoming online art exhibition. The exhibit will also feature online gallery talks by the two national artists jurying the show.
The All-Student Juried Art Exhibition opens Monday, April 5. Get the link to view it at https://www.uwlax.edu/art/.
The exhibition, featuring a variety of media from students in all disciplines, can be viewed for free through Thursday, Sept. 30. The students will vie for 13 awards that total more than $2,000.
The first juror of the exhibition is Sarika Sugla, a printmaker and papermaker from Brooklyn, New York. Sugla received a Master of Fine Arts in printmaking in 2014 and a Master of Arts as an Iowa Arts Fellowship recipient in 2013 from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She also holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.
Sugla was an artist-in-residence at La Ceiba Gráfica in La Orduña, Mexico, in 2016 and has exhibited widely throughout the U.S. She is the studio manager for Dieu Donné, a collaborative non-profit hand papermaking studio in Brooklyn. Visit her webpage: https://www.sarikasugla.com/
An artist talk with Sugla begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at https://uwlax-edu.zoom.us/j/86063195715
The other juror is Fidencio Fifield-Perez, a native of Oaxaca, Mexico, who was raised in the U.S. after his family migrated. Fifield-Perez received a Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa. His work examines borders, edges and the people who traverse them.
In his work, Fifield-Perez manipulates paper surfaces and maps to refer to the crafts and customs used to celebrate festivals and mourn the dead, which he learned as a child in Oaxaca.
During his career, Fifield-Perez has received the Galveston Artist Residency, The Studios at MASS MoCA, Ox-Bow Artist-in-Residence and The Eliza Moore Fellowship at Oak Spring Garden Foundation. Recent group exhibitions have been shown at The Cleveland Museum of Art, the Johnson Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago. See his webpage: http://fidenciofperez.com/
The artist talk with Fifield-Perez is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at https://uwlax-edu.zoom.us/j/84018243759
The art department provides traditional and non-traditional art studio and art history courses, offering both majors and minors.
