UW-L student work featured in show

UW-La Crosse students will share their most recent artwork in an upcoming online art exhibition. The exhibit will also feature online gallery talks by the two national artists jurying the show.

The All-Student Juried Art Exhibition opens Monday, April 5. Get the link to view it at https://www.uwlax.edu/art/.

The exhibition, featuring a variety of media from students in all disciplines, can be viewed for free through Thursday, Sept. 30. The students will vie for 13 awards that total more than $2,000.

The first juror of the exhibition is Sarika Sugla, a printmaker and papermaker from Brooklyn, New York. Sugla received a Master of Fine Arts in printmaking in 2014 and a Master of Arts as an Iowa Arts Fellowship recipient in 2013 from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She also holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

Sugla was an artist-in-residence at La Ceiba Gráfica in La Orduña, Mexico, in 2016 and has exhibited widely throughout the U.S. She is the studio manager for Dieu Donné, a collaborative non-profit hand papermaking studio in Brooklyn. Visit her webpage: https://www.sarikasugla.com/

An artist talk with Sugla begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at https://uwlax-edu.zoom.us/j/86063195715