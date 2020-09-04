UW-L student workers protest over COVID working conditions

Organizers said the response of the administration spoke to a larger issue of feeling powerless as student workers who are largely women of color, marginalized community members and low-income students.

The administration, in its statement, said student workers are free to resign if they feel conditions are unsafe, which organizers called an "intimidation factor," as many of them depend on the job for housing, food and financing for school.

Because of that, those workers who struck on Thursday announced they were returning to work, and organizers asked that no other workers strike, because it would put more pressure on the remaining workers, noting that even during the protest they were struggling to fill second-shift slots.

"That's too much pressure on us," said organizer and student worker Sadie Scabelski. "The pressure should be on them."

UW-L students began moving into dorms last week, and classes are set to begin next week, but organizers reminded those at the rally that the campus was just a piece of a larger community who are at risk because of their actions.

As next steps, organizers are asking the university to offer an open forum for students, workers and officials to discuss conditions, and encouraging students to reach out to the administration and demand change.