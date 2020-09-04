UW-L student workers protest over COVID working conditions

Student workers at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse were joined by fellow students on Friday to protest working conditions they consider unsafe amid the pandemic.
On Tuesday, a group of student resident assistants launched a petition asking the university to provide more quality personal protective equipment, $15 an hour hazard pay, weekly and rapid COVID-19 testing, routine cleaning of spaces, job security and benefits, transparent communication and more bargaining rights.
But the university dismissed the requests — causing some workers to briefly go on strike on Thursday — and released a statement on Friday defending the safety plans they put in place ahead of the semester.
At the protest on Friday, one resident assistant told the crowd that when they began work two weeks ago, they were met without ample personal protective equipment, more residents than expected, and were expected to police the COVID-19 restrictions of its residents.
"Coming into this, I knew that there was going to be some risky situations," coming to a campus during a pandemic, the RA said. "However, I was not prepared to walk into my hall and see that safety measures weren't in place."
"There were clusters of people standing in the basement with no masks, there are clusters of people in the hallway with no masks. And we're being expected to confront those residents," she said.
Organizers said the response of the administration spoke to a larger issue of feeling powerless as student workers who are largely women of color, marginalized community members and low-income students.
The administration, in its statement, said student workers are free to resign if they feel conditions are unsafe, which organizers called an "intimidation factor," as many of them depend on the job for housing, food and financing for school.
Because of that, those workers who struck on Thursday announced they were returning to work, and organizers asked that no other workers strike, because it would put more pressure on the remaining workers, noting that even during the protest they were struggling to fill second-shift slots.
"That's too much pressure on us," said organizer and student worker Sadie Scabelski. "The pressure should be on them."
UW-L students began moving into dorms last week, and classes are set to begin next week, but organizers reminded those at the rally that the campus was just a piece of a larger community who are at risk because of their actions.
As next steps, organizers are asking the university to offer an open forum for students, workers and officials to discuss conditions, and encouraging students to reach out to the administration and demand change.
"We live in a bigger community. Our decisions matter, and we need the administration and the university to step up with us, and work with us, get our input, so that we can make sure we all our safe," Scabelski said.
