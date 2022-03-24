UW-L students host event to raise funds, supplies for Logan Middle School teachers

A local group of college students, dubbed Complete-A-Classroom, is hosting a week-long fundraising event in hopes of raising school supplies for teachers of the local Logan Middle School in La Crosse.

The event will take place in-person on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus as well as online via an Amazon wishlist, with specific items in mind that will benefit the teachers.

At the end of the week, there will be a movie showing of "School of Rock" featuring Jack Black at Myrick Park Center in La Crosse on April 15 from 6-8 pm.

The group, Complete-A-Classroom, is focusing on raising physical donations for teachers as teachers on average spend $750 per school year to support their classrooms, and 30% spend over $1,000 per school year.

The goal of this event is to decrease the amount of money that teachers spend on school supplies that should be given due to their position.

The movie night is free to attend though the students will collect physical donations onsite that will be sent over to the school after the event is complete. There will be popcorn and non-alcoholic drinks to munch on during the movie. The students are hosting games such as cornhole, tic-tac-toe, and more from 6-6:30 pm.

For more information, can contact Cassandra Davis at davis6762@uwlax.edu.

