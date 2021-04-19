UW-L students to host food drop-off event on campus

Students of a UW-La Crosse capstone class on at-risk youth care will host a drive-by food drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 on the north side of the UW-L Student Union on Farwell Street.

Canned goods and non-perishable foods will be accepted. Donations will be given to WAFER, the Hunger Task Force and UW-L Food Pantry. Information about area organizations providing food will be available.

During the drop-off, students will hand out flyers encouraging little food pantries and will seek people willing to adopt one of two available Little Free Libraries.

