UW-L students to host food drop-off event on campus

Students of a UW-La Crosse capstone class on at-risk youth care will host a drive-by food drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 on the north side of the UW-L Student Union on Farwell Street.
Canned goods and non-perishable foods will be accepted. Donations will be given to WAFER, the Hunger Task Force and UW-L Food Pantry. Information about area organizations providing food will be available.
During the drop-off, students will hand out flyers encouraging little food pantries and will seek people willing to adopt one of two available Little Free Libraries.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.