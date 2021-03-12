 Skip to main content
UW-L Theatre to host online showing of original play
UW-L Theatre to host online showing of original play

The UW-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts will host a performance of "Squiggles," free of charge and via video beginning March 29 and available through April 18. A link to access the video will be found at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts beginning 'opening night' on March 29.

"Squiggles" is a fantasy tale, created by an ensemble of UW-La Crosse theater students, which uses a cast of characters to model embracing differences, gaining confidence and celebrating the perfectly-imperfect in all people.

