UW-L Theatre to host online showing of original play

The UW-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts will host a performance of "Squiggles," free of charge and via video beginning March 29 and available through April 18. A link to access the video will be found at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts beginning 'opening night' on March 29.
"Squiggles" is a fantasy tale, created by an ensemble of UW-La Crosse theater students, which uses a cast of characters to model embracing differences, gaining confidence and celebrating the perfectly-imperfect in all people.
