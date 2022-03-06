UW-L to host event with La Crosse elementary, middle school students

The UW-L English Department will once again host the district competition of "Battle of the Books" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10. The event will take place in the Bluffs Room of the UW-L Student Union.

In the morning sessions, 9-11:30, approximately 80 fourth and fifth grade students from all elementary schools in the School District of La Crosse will compete in teams to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of selected young adult literature, as well as their enthusiasm and joy of reading.

In the afternoon sessions, from noon to 2 p.m., 36 middle school students will likewise compete with passion and determination. All UW-L students, especially future educators, are encouraged to attend and help cheer on the competitors.

Refreshments will be served as well.

For more information, contact Jennifer Mohlenhoff-Baggett at jmohlenhoff-baggett@uwlax.edu.

