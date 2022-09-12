UW-L to present 'Murder on the Orient Express'

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre and Dance will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery thriller, "Murder on the Orient Express," adapted by Ken Ludwig.

"Murder on the Orient Express" will show at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14-15 and 20-22 and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23 in Toland Theatre, Center for the Arts, on the corner of 16th and Vine streets.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.

Tickets go on sale online beginning Oct. 1 at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts. In person/phone ticket sales begin Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. Box office hours beginning Oct. 10 are 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show times. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior/non-UW-L students and $8 for UW-L students; call (608) 785-6696. All tickets printed at the box office or held at will call will incur an additional fee. Patrons are encouraged to buy their tickets online and download the tickets to their phone/email. Assigned seating.

CAST: Erik Berg, Adam Bloom, Louden Ferguson, Isaac Gonzales, Tracie Hodgdon, Paige Huling, Anna Kral, Ella Mertes, Abby Muma, Will Nysse, Macy Ortloff, Kaitlyn Pyburn

PRODUCTION TEAM: Greg Parmeter (Director), Laura Felde (Stage Manager), Michelle Collyar (Costume Designer), Mandy Kolbe (Scenic Designer), Brodyn Byington (Sound Designer), Tracy Joe (Lighting Designer), Megan Morey (Technical Director)