UW-La Crosse announces summer 2021 graduates

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August:
Alma Center
Spencer Spaulding, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management, Honors
Arcadia
Aaron Benson, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track
Cashton
Jordan Lucas, Bachelor of Science, General Studies Major
Coon Valley
Josh Lisney, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management
Elk Mound
Erik Strand, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track
Ettrick
Hayes Probus, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry Major: ACS Certification
Galesville
Callie Thundercloud, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Hixton
Jamie Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Holmen
Matthew Barbour, Master of Science, Biology: Aquatic Science Concentration
Megan Bradshaw, Master of Education - Professional Development, Professional Development: Educational Leadership and Director of Instruction Emphasis
Dillon Martinez, Master of Science, Exercise and Sport Science: Physical Education Teaching
La Crosse
Jared Halambeck, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track, Honors
Grace Jarzemsky, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Lauren Langenhorst, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Meredith Liermann, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis
Anna Lively, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
Kyle McElligott, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major
Alivia Miller, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Honors
Tyler Morache, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Therapy Major, Honors
Gretchen Paquette, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Victor Ross, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Nicklaus Schanen, Bachelor of Science, General Studies Major
Emily Vlachina, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
Mikaela Weihing, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts
Haley Williams, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Braden Youngman, Bachelor of Science, Recreation Management Major: Generalist Emphasis
Jocie Zaja, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Menomonie
Tori Williams, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Therapy Major, Honors
New Auburn
Nicole Winiarczyk, Bachelor of Science, Nuclear Medicine Technology Major
Onalaska
Bennett Bartheld, Bachelor of Arts, Public Administration Major
Rithvik Hari, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Therapy Major
Colin Stiemke, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Ontario
Sawyer Ellsworth, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Therapy Major, Highest Honors
Osseo
Jaiden Birtzer, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Viroqua
Whitney Beckstrand, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Jacob Strangstalien, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management
Kjersten Walleser, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
West Salem
Mathias Klingemann, Bachelor of Science, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis, Honors
Sam Loughan, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major, Honors
Winona, MN
Claire Baur, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Bradley Ellings, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Trisha Johnson, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
