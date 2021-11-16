 Skip to main content
UW-La Crosse announces summer 2021 graduates

2016 spring graduation

(file photo) Scene from 2016 UW-L spring graduation.

 Provided

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August: 

Alma Center

Spencer Spaulding, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management, Honors

Arcadia

Aaron Benson, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track

Cashton

Jordan Lucas, Bachelor of Science, General Studies Major

Coon Valley

Josh Lisney, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management

Elk Mound

Erik Strand, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track

Ettrick

Hayes Probus, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry Major: ACS Certification

Galesville

Callie Thundercloud, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Hixton

Jamie Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Holmen

Matthew Barbour, Master of Science, Biology: Aquatic Science Concentration

Megan Bradshaw, Master of Education - Professional Development, Professional Development: Educational Leadership and Director of Instruction Emphasis

Dillon Martinez, Master of Science, Exercise and Sport Science: Physical Education Teaching

La Crosse

Jared Halambeck, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track, Honors

Grace Jarzemsky, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Lauren Langenhorst, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Meredith Liermann, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis

Anna Lively, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major

Kyle McElligott, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major

Alivia Miller, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Honors

Tyler Morache, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Therapy Major, Honors

Gretchen Paquette, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Victor Ross, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Nicklaus Schanen, Bachelor of Science, General Studies Major

Emily Vlachina, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major

Mikaela Weihing, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts

Haley Williams, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Braden Youngman, Bachelor of Science, Recreation Management Major: Generalist Emphasis

Jocie Zaja, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Menomonie

Tori Williams, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Therapy Major, Honors

New Auburn

Nicole Winiarczyk, Bachelor of Science, Nuclear Medicine Technology Major

Onalaska

Bennett Bartheld, Bachelor of Arts, Public Administration Major

Rithvik Hari, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Therapy Major

Colin Stiemke, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Ontario

Sawyer Ellsworth, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Therapy Major, Highest Honors

Osseo

Jaiden Birtzer, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Viroqua

Whitney Beckstrand, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Jacob Strangstalien, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management

Kjersten Walleser, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

West Salem

Mathias Klingemann, Bachelor of Science, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis, Honors

Sam Loughan, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major, Honors

Winona, MN

Claire Baur, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Bradley Ellings, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Trisha Johnson, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

