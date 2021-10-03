UW-La Crosse Art Faculty Exhibition includes variety

The UW-La Crosse Art Faculty Exhibition includes prints, drawings, metalwork, photography, ceramics, digital art, paintings and mixed media. It runs through Friday, Oct. 22.
A closing reception will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the University Art Gallery, 333 16th St. N. The reception and exhibition are free and open to all.
Faculty artists exhibiting include Joshua Doster, Kate Hawkes, Lisa Lenarz, Linda Levinson, Deborah-Eve Lombard, Marc Manke, Brad Nichols, Jarred Pfeiffer, Randy Reeves, Sierra Rooney, Allison Schneider, Zachary Stensen, Jennifer Williams and Sangjun Yoo. Their diverse body of work exemplifies current research and creative endeavors by the members of the department.
In conjunction with this exhibition, pairs of art faculty will lead gallery talks on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon, Oct. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21. Meet in the gallery at noon to hear the artists discuss their work and art process. They’ll also take questions.
Regular gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and during events in Toland Theatre. Exhibitions are free. For more information or to arrange gallery appointments, contact the Art Department at 608-785-8230.
