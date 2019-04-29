A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse request to vacate city streets prompted questions of fire safety and utility access Monday during the Board of Public Works meeting.
Scott Schumacher, the associate director of planning and construction at UW-L, brought two requests to the board: one to vacate a block of 14th Street and a block of Farwell Street, and another to vacate two sections of 16th and Badger streets, which already have been closed to traffic and declared pedestrian malls.
“We have plans hopefully next summer, if things go well, to continue the mall that was created with the new science building between the science building and the union, start to continue that west down to about the Whitney Center,” Schumacher said.
The request was prompted by the university purchasing 513 N. 14th St. and preliminary plans to make more of the campus pedestrian-friendly. UW-L intends to do a series of environmental assessments and demolish the building this summer and set it up as green space and temporary parking.
“We’re looking to keep them as pedestrian areas, not to build structures over them,” Schumacher said.
La Crosse city engineer Randy Turtenwald said he has been expecting the request to vacate Farwell between 14th and Oakland streets, and 14th Street between Badger and Farwell streets, which the university plans to remove completely.
“We had been anticipating vacating that, holding off repaving it. It’s falling apart. We’re all in favor of that,” Turtenwald.
However, the other request is more complicated because it was declared a pedestrian mall, which have different statutory requirements.
“It may have to be done different from a vacation,” Turtenwald said.
Craig Snyder, La Crosse’s assistant chief of fire prevention and building safety, raised concerns that closing those streets would block fire truck access to older residence halls, such as Angell and Drake, neither of which have water sprinkler systems.
“We have several areas on the UW-L campus area where, although we do have the pedestrian walkways that they do build beefy enough, so to speak, to run a firetruck down, when you’re running a two-axle 100-foot ladder truck down — which is what we use to effect rescues in those buildings — it’s very difficult to navigate through those,” Snyder said.
Badger Street gives emergency responders access to those buildings now, but if the street is narrowed into a walkway, it’ll be difficult to respond to fires there, Snyder said. The La Crosse Fire Department responded to fires at Drake Hall and Wittich Hall in 2012.
“Wittich Hall … is actually surrounded only by pedestrian walkway. It was extremely difficult for our apparatus to get to and maintain a good fire attack in that building. Luckily it was a small fire,” Snyder said.
Utilities manager Bernard Lenz also asked the city to maintain good access to city utilities under those roads.
Representatives from UW-L and the city will discuss the logistics and bring a proposal back to the board.
