UW-La Crosse cancels classes week of March 23 amid COVID-19 fears; reinstates sports travel

In light of increasing concerns about COVID-19, UW-La Crosse Wednesday afternoon announced classes the week after spring break will be canceled, while a ban on non-essential university travel introduced Tuesday night was reversed.

“As spring break nears at the end of the week, we are learning of additional cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. Although we continue to have no confirmed cases in La Crosse, we know that the situation is evolving quickly, and we are taking added precautions to keep our campus and community safe and to slow the spread of the virus,” Chancellor Joe Gow said in a release to students and staff. “We are continuing to closely follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health officials and other experts.”

While there are no changes to classes Thursday and Friday, after spring break all classes will be cancelled from March 23-27, with residence halls, dining services and on-campus services remaining open.

From March 30 through April 10, all courses will be conducted online.

Dependent on the status of COVID-19, in-person classes may resume by Monday, April 13. A decision will be communicated to students and faculty no later than April 6.