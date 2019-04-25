The Chi Phi fraternity of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will host the seventh annual Sara Softball Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Erickson Park.
The tournament will be held alongside a raffle for a trip to Ireland, plus food and other family-friendly activities.
The tournament is dedicated to the memory of the late Sara Rose Hougom, a student of Western Technical College, and raises money for the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation supporting violence prevention efforts in the area.
For more information, visit https://sarasoftballlax.wixsite.com/sarasoftball.
