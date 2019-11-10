UW-La Crosse students will offer a bowl of chili for a good cause as the weather turns cooler.
Twelve challengers will compete in the 2019 Coulee Region Chili Challenge from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Eagle’s Nest, 1914 Campbell Road. The chili challengers will represent university community groups, such as the Communication Studies Club, Broadcast Club and Ski & Snowboard Club.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Admission is $5 a person and includes chili tasting and ranking. The event is open to the public. All proceeds will benefit the La Crescent Animal Rescue and R-A-Q, a student-run radio station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.