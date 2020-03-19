UW-La Crosse closes two buildings as precaution after virus test results

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has closed two of its buildings because a household member of a university employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university has closed Wimberly and Centennial halls for cleaning as a precaution, and is working with the La Crosse County Health Department to ensure staff is following recommended protocols.

Dr. Abby Deyo and Police Chief Allen Hill, who head UW-L’s infectious disease response team, said: “We have been in contact with that individual to gather information, share our gratitude for their open communication, and offer our concern for their well-being. Their household is currently under home quarantine, though, we are happy to hear the symptoms are mild.”

For those planning to collect belongings in those two buildings, the university has asked that visits be postponed until Monday, March 23.

“We are working hard to keep the campus community informed with such rapidly changing information. However, we understand the inconvenience and challenges this presents. Thank you for your continued support and patience,” Deyo and Hill said in a statement provided to university employees.

