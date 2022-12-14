UW-La Crosse Community Engagement launches newsletter

La Crosse area residents can learn more about how the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is impacting the community.

The university has begun publishing an online quarterly newsletter highlighting stories written by the UW-L University Marketing and Communications staff. Emails sent to area businesses, organizations and subscribers will include links to stories sharing many of the positive ways the campus is improving the region’s economy and quality of life.

“There are many ways UW-L reaches into the La Crosse area community and is having a positive impact,” says Lisa Klein, Community Engagement coordinator. “This is a great opportunity for residents to see firsthand how we are working together to contribute to the public good.”

The newsletter will be emailed to numerous neighborhood associations, non-profit organizations, civic groups and others. People may opt-in to receive the quarterly at: uwlax.edu/go/ce-newsletter-opt-in.