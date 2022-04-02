UW-La Crosse dance troupe sets spring recital

Ballet, contemporary, Irish, jazz, burlesque, lyrical, poms and other dances will be featured in a UW-La Crosse student-produced recital.

The Kinesis Spring Dance Recital begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Bluffs in the Student Union, 521 East Ave. N. Tickets are $8 at the door.

Kinesis, a student organization, hosts a dance recital each year. The ensemble is completely student led, with all the routines performed choreographed by its members.

The students have spent hours most weekends during the academic year to create pieces that not only mean a lot to them, but are visual masterpieces, says student Ryley Butler Modaff. The student performers are eager to return to the stage following two years of no performances because of COVID.

“This recital is very special as it marks our first year back up on stage for many of our members,” said student Ryley Butler Modaff. “Everyone in the organization has put countless hours into their routines so that when it is time to perform, they can put on the best show for our audience.”

