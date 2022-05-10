UW-La Crosse faculty named Wisconsin Teaching Fellows and Scholars

Three UW-La Crosse faculty members have been named Wisconsin Teaching Fellows and Scholars.
Valerie Krage (Educational Studies), Kristina LaPlant (Political Science & Public Administration) and Taylor Cole Miller (Communication Studies) were selected for the distinction, which is reserved for those who demonstrate excellent teaching skills and a curiosity about student learning. Nominations are made by provosts across the UW System.
The year-long program begins in late May and culminates with a research presentation at the annual Spring Conference on Teaching and Learning in Madison.
The program provides faculty and teaching academic staff a unique opportunity to collaborate with other exceptional educators across the UW System and from various disciplines. In addition to discussing influential literature, participants are guided through systematic research focused on improving student learning through a Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL) project.
The Wisconsin Teaching Fellows & Scholars is one of three signature programs offered by the UW System’s Office of Professional and Instructional Development. The office supports UW System’s 13 Centers for Teaching and Learning in fostering a culture of teaching and learning excellence in Wisconsin.
