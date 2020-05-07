UW-La Crosse food drive grateful for community support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A UW-La Crosse food drive to help students in need has brought in nearly 3,000 items and counting.

The university's satellite food pantry in the Whitney Center is stocked with a wide range of canned goods, cereal, snacks, personal care items and more.

"The UW-L campus is a very generous community," says Will Van Roosenbeek, director of LGBTQ Services & Programs at UW-L, who helped lead the food drive. "We care a great deal about our students. As soon as the call went out, people began reaching out and asking how they could help."

Donations have come from staff, faculty and the broader community during 10 days, as well as funds from a faculty members' house-bound concert and handmade mask sales.

Students who have used the pantry are deeply appreciative, according to a university survey. The food pantry will be open for the remainder of the spring semester. It's accessible from noon to 6:30 p.m. daily in the Whitney Center.

