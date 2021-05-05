UW-La Crosse graduate reflects on transformative college experience

Faith Fisher can sum up her college transformation in one word: confidence.

“The thing I’m most proud of is how much more comfortable I am in front of people, how much more comfortable I am in my beliefs,” says Fisher, a sociology major and psychology minor — one of more than 1,500 soon-to-be graduates who will be honored at UW-La Crosse’s commencement Saturday, May 15.

“I’ve grown a lot since my freshman year, when I was sometimes scared to put myself out there. I’ve really come out of my shell and stood up for what I believe in.”

The Burlington native has been a stellar student and highly involved on campus.

She holds a 3.45 GPA, 3.5 in her major.

She has served in a variety of roles on campus, including resident assistant in Wentz Hall and several positions with the Student Association, most recently director of staff.

And she has devoted her time to helping the broader community, interning at a La Crosse County Systems of Care camp for at-risk youth.

Lisa Kruse, associate professor of sociology and criminal justice, says Fisher has been a model student, using her knowledge and experiences to enrich classroom discussions.