UW-La Crosse graduating seniors share artwork online

UW-La Crosse art students graduating in December are sharing their artwork online during a senior art exhibition.

The five artists, their Wisconsin hometowns and personal statements about their artwork:

• Bailey Burgard, Waunakee

“The inspiration of my work comes from the curiosity and exploration of different media. In my ceramic pieces I explore the variation of scale, texture and color. As for my two-dimensional work, there is a variety of style and technique used for each media.”

• Cassidy Herman, Altoona

“My work fixes on the idea of things that cannot be repeated It plays on the imagination on what’s real and fantastical. It’s something you can maybe see once and never again.”

• Grace Hintze, West Bend

“My goal is to create art for art’s sake, creating something that is worth looking at and worth remembering. I wish for my art to create a positive emotion within others causing them to think they can do whatever they set their minds to.”

• Maria Landgraf, Oshkoshn