top story

UW-La Crosse graduating seniors to show their artwork

 Art majors graduating from UW-La Crosse this spring will show their work one last time on campus.

The Senior Art Exhibition “Chroma” opens with a reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the University Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. The exhibition runs through Sunday, May 15. Admission is free.

The seniors exhibiting include:

• Alyssa Bronk, Pine Island, Minnesota

• Olivia Bull, La Crosse

• Gretchen Fischer, La Crosse

• Jaden Hering, Edgerton

• Jessica Hubley, Appleton

• Caitlin Kelly, Waupaca

• Chloe Pilsner, Wausau

• Alexia Rickard, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota

• Andie Saterbak, Milton

• Roxanne Spielman, La Crosse

• Phillip Vircks, Prairie Village, Kansas

Regular gallery hours are: 1-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and during events in Toland Theatre.

