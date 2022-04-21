UW-La Crosse graduating seniors to show their artwork

Art majors graduating from UW-La Crosse this spring will show their work one last time on campus.
The Senior Art Exhibition “Chroma” opens with a reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the University Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. The exhibition runs through Sunday, May 15. Admission is free.
The seniors exhibiting include:
• Alyssa Bronk, Pine Island, Minnesota
• Gretchen Fischer, La Crosse
• Jessica Hubley, Appleton
• Alexia Rickard, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota
• Roxanne Spielman, La Crosse
• Phillip Vircks, Prairie Village, Kansas
Regular gallery hours are: 1-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and during events in Toland Theatre.
IN PHOTOS: UW-La Crosse donates gift baskets to healthcare workers
Donations
UW-La Crosse staff and faculty deliver gift baskets Tuesday afternoon at Gundersen.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
Nurses and a representative from the Gundersen Medical Foundation met the UW-L students and faculty.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
The gifts — including snacks, games, gift cards, thank-you notes and more — were donated by the UW-L campus community.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
The gifts — including snacks, games, gift cards, thank-you notes and more — were donated by the UW-L campus community.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
Donations from the UW-L campus community.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations
Nurses and a representative from the Gundersen Medical Foundation met the UW-L students and faculty.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.