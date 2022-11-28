UW-La Crosse graduating seniors to show work

Graduating seniors from UW-La Crosse will show their work on campus one more time during the Senior Art Exhibition for fall 2022.
“Introspection” opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the University Art Gallery in the Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 16th St. N. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Dec. 18. The reception and exhibit are free.
Students exhibiting a variety of works include:
Gallery hours are 1-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, and during events at Toland Theatre. Exhibitions are free and open to the public.
In Photos: Rotary Lights 2021
Santa gets ready to flip the switch
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The new Rotary Lights mascots, Katie Watt, left, and Kilo Watt
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Rotary Lights opens its 27th year Friday night in Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The crowd takes in opening night at Riverside Park. For a photo gallery and video from the celebration, go to
lacrossetribune.com.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Opening night at Rotary Lights
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Opening night at Rotary Lights
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Opening night at Rotary Lights
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Children watch the singing lights of Rotary Lights Friday night.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Rotary lights vistors walk through a light tunnel
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Lights reflect off a car in a light tunnel.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Members of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod sing Christmas music during the opening night Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign celebrates Jesus' birthday
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fireworks explode over Pettibone Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Opening night at Rotary Lights
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Girls Scouts walk in the Rotary Lights Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Riverfest float on Main Street
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.