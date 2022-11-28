UW-La Crosse graduating seniors to show work

Graduating seniors from UW-La Crosse will show their work on campus one more time during the Senior Art Exhibition for fall 2022.

“Introspection” opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the University Art Gallery in the Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 16th St. N. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Dec. 18. The reception and exhibit are free.

Students exhibiting a variety of works include:

Sarah Antoniewicz

Katy Davidson

Emma Hanson

Dana Leis

Kayla Rippe

Amanda Scarborough

Collin Schone

Diana Strahl

Greg Voves

Gallery hours are 1-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, and during events at Toland Theatre. Exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Get more information about the gallery and artists at: https://www.uwlax.edu/art/exhibition-opportunities/university-gallery/#tab-current-exhibitions-and-events