UW-La Crosse instructor is tops in Wisconsin, Midwest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wampole-Swanson, who has been at UW-L for two and a half years, enjoys being an instructor and mentor to cadets who are growing and developing as future leaders in the U.S. Army.

“It is amazing to me how much students learn and grow in a short period of time,” Wampole-Swanson notes. “It’s very rewarding to watch them develop. I learn just as much from them as they learn from me. Every one of my students brings something unique to our classroom and I like to think they shape me into a better person, instructor and leader.”

Wampole-Swanson doesn’t believe she does anything out of the ordinary. But her students know differently.

When the university switched to virtual classes in March 2020 due to COVID-19, she reached out to her students — weekly.

“I would call my students each week just to be in contact and see how they were handling the change and to make sure they were financially sound and if they had food and necessities that they would need while social distancing at home,” she explains. “Being an NCO/Instructor is like being a parent. You think about them like your own children and hope they make right choices, but more importantly, learn from their mistakes.”

Ever humble, Wampole-Swanson says it’s an honor to serve the Army and UW-L.