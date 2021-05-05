UW-La Crosse International Education & Engagement Office earns top honor in state

Those who work with international students at UW-La Crosse have been recognized statewide for their work in the past academic year. And that award has special meaning on campus.

The Wisconsin Association of International Educators has awarded the UWL International Education & Engagement (IEE) Office the 2021 Hong Rost Memorial Leadership Award for Innovation in International Education Student Services. The annual award recognizes an outstanding professional or group in Wisconsin who embodies the dedication and passion of Hong Rost.

Rost came to La Crosse from China in 1991, graduating from UWL with a master’s in 1994. She worked on campus as assistant director of International Education from 1995-2010, when she became the director of international Education at UW-Stout. She was killed in a car accident in 2014.

Rost was known as an energetic and innovative leader who dedicated her life to promoting international education and sharing that enthusiasm with her students, colleagues and peers. Heavily involved in state and national international student organizations, Rost was energized by change and continuously asked her staff to think about ways to improve. No UWL staff or groups had received the award since it was established in 2015.