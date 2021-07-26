UW-La Crosse launches incentive program to boost student vaccination rates

UW-La Crosse on Monday launched an incentive program designed to boost student vaccination rates for the fall semester.

UWL students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15 can be entered into drawings for prizes and scholarships. To become eligible, students must complete a short survey and grant UWL’s Student Health Center permission to confirm their vaccination status.

While UWL is anticipating a much more normal 2021-22 school year, Chancellor Joe Gow said widespread vaccinations are crucial to staying on track and fully returning to normal.

“We are excited to be regaining a sense of normalcy, but we also know COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our campus and community,” Gow said. “High vaccination rates are the key to not only protecting health and safety, but returning to normal as quickly as possible. As they’ve done throughout the pandemic, I hope our students will lead by example and do their part.”

UWL’s incentive program complements the “70 for 70” campaign announced Sunday by the UW System. The campaign challenges UW campuses to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among students by Oct. 15.