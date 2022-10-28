UW-La Crosse Lunch & Learn on business law basics set

Business leaders interested in learning more about entity formation, intellectual property considerations, or other legal matters can participate in a Lunch & Learn with the UW-Madison Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic.

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse (UWL SBDC) will host the clinic Monday, Nov. 7, on campus. Registration and networking runs from 11:30–11:45 a.m., followed by a light lunch and program from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m. Legal consultations run from 1-5 p.m. Events are in 1102 and 1104 Wittich Hall.

The clinic is free, but registration is required as space is limited. A light lunch will be provided subject to availability. Register at www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events.

Start up and emerging businesses will benefit from the program that will provide insight in starting a business, as well as protecting intellectual property and other legal considerations. The program will include the opportunity to consult one-on-one with the law clinic members to receive input on specific legal considerations participants want to address.

“Most start up and emerging businesses need input on legal considerations and wonder what support exists to work through such issues,” notes Anne Hlavacka, director of the UWL SBDC. “The UW Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic is a terrific resource that helps businesses work through important legal considerations during early stages when such support may be critical to the company’s long-term success.”

To schedule a one-on-one consultation, participants should indicate interest when registering or contacrt the UWL SBDC at 608.785.8782 or sbdc@uwlax.edu.

The SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance