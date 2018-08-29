Motorists should avoid the UW-La Crosse campus Friday and Saturday and expect heavy traffic along some of the city’s busiest streets as students move into the residence halls.
School officials are warning motorists of delays on the following streets:
- Hwy. 16 from Interstate 90 (exit 5) to La Crosse Street
- Losey Boulevard from La Crosse Street to Main Street
- La Crosse Street from Losey Boulevard to Oakland Street
- Main Street from Losey Boulevard to 13th Street
- State Street from Losey Boulevard to 13th Street
- 21st Street North from Main Street to Campbell Road
- 22nd Street North from La Crosse Street to Campbell Road
- Campbell Road
Signs will direct traffic around campus, and parking will not be allowed on a few nearby side streets.
“These are fun and busy days on campus. We love the energy of welcoming new and returning students to campus,” said Lisa Weston, assistant director of residence life. “We want to thank all UW-L neighbors and the surrounding community for their patience with the large amount of traffic during these days.”
