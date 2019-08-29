UW-La Crosse move-in weekend is here; influx of people, traffic expected

The city of La Crosse is set to see a large influx of people and excitement as the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse hosts its official move-in weekend through Saturday afternoon.
The streets will be buzzing and delays can be expected. Lisa Weston, assistant director of residence life, expects about 6,000 vehicles to be helping with the move-in processes.
Weston said UW-L is welcoming 3,500 students back to university housing this year. However, that number does not include students who will be moving back to houses and apartments in the surrounding neighborhoods. The goal of UW-La Crosse Residence Life is to keep the streets as traffic-free as possible.
“We change some of the traffic patterns around campus. We have to get creative to get people to their residence hall that keeps them from blocking La Crosse Street, as it’s a state highway.” Weston said.
Move-in isn’t just about the traffic, though. With students coming back to UW-La Crosse for the school year, the city will see more people walking around the community. Commercial areas and area businesses could also see an increase in traffic.
“As for the community, it would be helpful to note: expect a lot of heavy traffic both around campus, but also in some of those commercial areas," Weston said. "It’s pretty common for people to come drop off their stuff and then make that trip to Walmart or Festival to get that last-minute stuff.”
Move-in started on Thursday, with second- through fourth-year and international students moving into Reuter Hall on the northeast end of campus. Move-in crew volunteers and residence assistants alike expected Thursday was going to be the slowest and easiest of the two and a half day move in process.
Expect traffic to pick up heavily on Friday and Saturday afternoons with first-year students moving into the residence halls all over campus. Weston said that the university is set to house just shy of 2,100 first-year students.
The process of moving in is aided by the move-in crew volunteers. Their job for the weekend is to make the move-in go as smoothly as possible, whether that is by helping with traffic patterns or getting items from the sidewalk to the rooms as quickly as possible.
Ngaru Nen, a sophomore residence assistant and volunteer, said of Thursday’s move-in, ”So far, so good. We may have actually been a little bit overkill. We have a lot of people helping out and not as many people moving in so far. But that’s better than the opposite.”
He is not scheduled to help out with first-year move-ins, but wouldn’t be surprised to get an email to help out some of the other crews because there are only 300 move-in volunteers scheduled.
Anistyn Dreifuerst, a sophomore business student, was moving into Reuter Hall Thursday. She appreciated the help from the move-in crew, especially with two cars full of move-in supplies, which is common for a lot of students moving in this weekend.
“The process has been smooth and easy, so far, she said.”
With re-routing and more helpful volunteers from the university, hopefully the rest of the weekend can go as smoothly.
