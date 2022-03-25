UW-La Crosse Music Department features top students in annual honors recital

Eight students have been selected to perform at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Music Honors Recital.
The designation recognizes the students for their achievements in the department. The students will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in Annett Recital Hall in the Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. A reception will follow. Both are free and open to all.
The featured students and their hometowns include:
• Hunter Adams, piano, Bruce
• Selah-Marie Castellano, vocal, Beaver Dam
• Leo Chavolla, trombone, Galesville
• Cassie Davis, violin, Crystal, Minnesota
• Andrew McDonald, piano, La Crosse
• William Murphy, piano, Pulaski
• Abigail Sasse, percussion, Platteville
• Mackenzie Taylor, flute, Chilton
The UWL Music Department provides diverse musical experiences for music majors and minors, university students and the community. The department is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Music.
For more information on the UW-La Crosse Music Department, visit www.uwlax.edu/music.
