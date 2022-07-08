UW-La Crosse named 'best value' college

Students get their money’s worth when attending UW-La Crosse, according to a new ranking by finance technology company SmartAsset.

In the company’s list of best value colleges, UWL placed No. 4 in Wisconsin and No. 50 in the United States. The ranking underscores UWL’s commitment to affordability, high-quality academic programming and providing students with a strong return on their investment.

“When selecting a college, students and families don’t just consider academics or location — they also consider affordability,” says Corey Sjoquist, UWL’s assistant vice chancellor for Admissions & Recruitment. “At UWL, we go to great lengths to ensure our student experience is affordable as well as socially and academically enriching. We’re pleased to see the hard work of the campus community is paying off and benefiting our students.”

In building its rankings, SmartAsset evaluated colleges and universities on tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rates and starting salaries for new graduates.

The top ranked college in the country is Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to SmartAsset. Ranking above UW-La Crosse in Wisconsin are Milwaukee School of Engineering, first; UW-Madison, second, and UW-Platteville, third.

More information, including an interactive map highlighting the best value colleges by state, can be found here.

This is just the latest ranking demonstrating UWL’s value and affordability.

In 2021, UWL was No. 20 on Business Insider’s list of colleges and universities offering the best return on investment for students.

In another 2021 survey, LendEDU ranked UWL No. 2 in Wisconsin and No. 153 in the country for minimizing student debt.