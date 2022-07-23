UW-La Crosse offers Quickbooks proficiency training

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse will be offering free virtual QuickBooks trainings on multiple dates through November.

QuickBooks is a business tool that can help businesses track money and gain important business insights.

“Ongoing financial management and proficiency working with accounting software helps business owners leverage their data for use in business analytics and empowers businesses to take better control of their operations and expenditures,” says SBDC director Anne Hlavacka.

In addition to being able to access the free trainings, and to the extent feasible and based on available funding, participants completing the trainings can obtain one-on-one consulting support. This allows participants to assess the accounting system needed along with getting started or transitioning to the QuickBooks Online (QBO) accounting software system.

The instructor for the trainings is Kaitlin Holton, owner of Holton Bookkeeping. Holton is a QuickBooks Online Certified ProAdvisor.

The trainings include:

Quickbooks – An Introduction to Accounting Software: The program will introduce QuickBooks, an accounting software system used by many small businesses. It also will introduce options available for accounting software (online and desktop versions), as well as special features available. Sessions run:

9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1

Quickbooks Online (QBO): QuickBooks Online (QBO) is a training program that demonstrates how to use the accounting software system to help manage the financial side of a business. The program will provide a general overview of the QBO accounting system, how to navigate it, and the mechanics of how to use it for specific transactions and the financial aspects of a business. Sessions run:

9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday/Thursday, Aug. 2 and 4

3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday/Wednesday, Sept. 19 and 21

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday, Nov. 15 and 17

The virtual training programs are free, but registration is required. Get more information and register at: https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/. Refer questions to: sbdc@uwlax.edu.

The SBDC is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.