You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UW-La Crosse pantry seeks donations
0 comments

UW-La Crosse pantry seeks donations

{{featured_button_text}}

UW-La Crosse is seeking help from the community to restock the campus food pantry.

Nonperishable food items and monetary donations can be brought to the Whitney Center parking lot, at Badger and 14th streets, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16 through 18.

The pantry is in need of such items as canned goods, boxed meals, cereal and granola bars, personal care items such as soap, toothpaste and toilet paper.

While the pantry is closed during the summer, students and staff can place orders by completing a form on the pantry’s website: www.uwlax.edu/university-centers/services/campus-food-pantry.

Orders can be picked up on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Recorded Call Widens Evers & GOP Gap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News