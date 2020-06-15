UW-La Crosse pantry seeks donations

UW-La Crosse is seeking help from the community to restock the campus food pantry.
Nonperishable food items and monetary donations can be brought to the Whitney Center parking lot, at Badger and 14th streets, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16 through 18.
The pantry is in need of such items as canned goods, boxed meals, cereal and granola bars, personal care items such as soap, toothpaste and toilet paper.
While the pantry is closed during the summer, students and staff can place orders by completing a form on the pantry’s website: www.uwlax.edu/university-centers/services/campus-food-pantry.
Orders can be picked up on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
