UW-La Crosse pantry seeks donations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-La Crosse is seeking help from the community to restock the campus food pantry.

Nonperishable food items and monetary donations can be brought to the Whitney Center parking lot, at Badger and 14th streets, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16 through 18.

The pantry is in need of such items as canned goods, boxed meals, cereal and granola bars, personal care items such as soap, toothpaste and toilet paper.

While the pantry is closed during the summer, students and staff can place orders by completing a form on the pantry’s website: www.uwlax.edu/university-centers/services/campus-food-pantry.

Orders can be picked up on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.