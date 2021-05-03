UW-La Crosse plans information session regarding Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Restaurant owners can get the latest on funds available as part of COVID relief during a UW-La Crosse hosted event.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19. The American Rescue Plan Act established the RRF to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.
The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UWL will hold a free information session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The virtual session will include Tammie Clendenning from the Small Business Administration in an online informational session regarding the RRF. The format will allow for business owners to ask questions about the program, the application process, and any other considerations.
“Restaurants make up a large and important part of the small business community in Wisconsin,” says UWL SBDC Director Anne Hlavacka. “The RRF provides an excellent opportunity for hard-hit businesses to receive the assistance they need.”
To register and access additional information about the forum, visit the UWL SBDC calendar: https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/.
For more information on how to register for RRF and to apply for funds, visit https://buff.ly/3xMRk5k
The SBDC is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities made if requested in advance.
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
A