UW-La Crosse plans information session regarding Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Restaurant owners can get the latest on funds available as part of COVID relief during a UW-La Crosse hosted event.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19. The American Rescue Plan Act established the RRF to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UWL will hold a free information session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The virtual session will include Tammie Clendenning from the Small Business Administration in an online informational session regarding the RRF. The format will allow for business owners to ask questions about the program, the application process, and any other considerations.

“Restaurants make up a large and important part of the small business community in Wisconsin,” says UWL SBDC Director Anne Hlavacka. “The RRF provides an excellent opportunity for hard-hit businesses to receive the assistance they need.”

To register and access additional information about the forum, visit the UWL SBDC calendar: https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/.