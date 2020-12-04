 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-La Crosse plans small business workshop on websites
0 comments

UW-La Crosse plans small business workshop on websites

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UW-La Crosse plans small business workshop on websites

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse will host a free two-part webinar series, “Website-WIX Workshop,” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and Jan. 6.

The first session will help participants create a Wix account; choose a template; and learn how to use the editor to build pages; add text, images, and links; and use Wix apps to set up special functionality like a blog, contact form, photo gallery, etc. The session also will discuss tips for registering a domain name.

The second session will allow participants the opportunity to ask questions and get one-on-one help building out their websites, and will include instruction on installing Google analytics, taking advantage of Wix SEO features, and publishing their site.

The Website-WIX Workshop webinar is free, but registration is required. Register at uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Assembly GOP COVID-19 Package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News