UW-La Crosse plans small business workshop on websites

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse will host a free two-part webinar series, “Website-WIX Workshop,” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and Jan. 6.

The first session will help participants create a Wix account; choose a template; and learn how to use the editor to build pages; add text, images, and links; and use Wix apps to set up special functionality like a blog, contact form, photo gallery, etc. The session also will discuss tips for registering a domain name.

The second session will allow participants the opportunity to ask questions and get one-on-one help building out their websites, and will include instruction on installing Google analytics, taking advantage of Wix SEO features, and publishing their site.

The Website-WIX Workshop webinar is free, but registration is required. Register at uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/.

