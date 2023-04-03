University of La Crosse-Wisconsin will feature panel discussions and presentations centered around narratives on topics including race, gender, sexuality, disability and immigration with lessons for university curricula and the broader community Tuesday through Thursday as it hosts Social Justice Week.

The Strength of Our Stories: Reviving Our Communities by Amplifying Lost Voices is the title for this year's schedule of 26 events.

"So many people's voices were lost, especially during COVID," said Caleb Colon-Rivera, co-chair on the UW-L Diversity and Inclusion programming committee. "Now there's this surge of reviving those communities, letting them speak out and giving them a platform to speak out."

Lydia X. Z. Brown, an autistic disability rights activist, writer, attorney, educator and public speaker, will deliver a keynote address at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Student Union room 2130. Much of Brown's work addresses violence toward disabled people at the intersection of multiple identities.

North Dakota State Rep. Ruth Buffalo, the first Democratic Native American woman elected to North Dakota's state legislature, will deliver a keynote address at 7 p.m. Thursday in Student Union room 3310. Buffalo's address will address Native American rights including missing persons cases.

Events start at noon Tuesday with a free speech panel comprised of UW-L administrators, including Chancellor Joe Gow. Another noon presentation will present digital stories from the 2022 We Live in La Crosse project, which highlights multilingual and migrant experiences.

Events throughout the week include a Tuesday screening of the movie "Even Our Dreams," centering stories of Zimbabweans with disabilities and a question and answer session with producer and women's right advocate Nyari Mashayamombe.

Faculty presentations include a discussion on transforming police into a human rights organization at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and voting barriers in Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A presentation and performance by local and regional jazz faculty at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Truman T. Lowe Center for the Arts will highlight historic and contemporary jazz works by women composers excluded from the jazz canon, from Lillian Hardin Armstrong to Laura Caviani.

The full schedule of events with livestream links can be found on the UW-L Diversity and Inclusion website. Registration is not required but available. Most events will be held in the UW-L Student Union at 521 East Ave. N.

"Its open to the community, and we'd love to have more people from the community on campus," said Colon-Rivera.