UW-La Crosse rec experts share 8 ideas to keep you active this winter

It’s been a snowy winter so far. Embrace Wisconsin’s changing seasons while building a connection to your region, says Laurie Harmon, UW-La Crosse professor of Recreation Management and Therapeutic Recreation.

Harmon, with help from RMTR faculty and staff, provided a list of things to do in winter.

1. Take an awe walk. Walk in nature, but set an intention at the start of the walk to turn your attention outward toward your natural surroundings.

2. Go sledding or snowtubing. All you need is a big hill and something to slide on! Try a regular sled, inner tube, an inflatable sled called an airboard, or a toboggan that holds 7-8 people.

3. Explore ice caves and formations. Add some purpose to your hike by looking for an ice cave.

4. Enjoy cross-country skiing.

5. Elevate your hike with snowshoes or crampons.

6. Catch some fish. You can't be called a true Wisconsinite without having tried ice fishing.

7. Climb on ice. Imagine yourself climbing a giant ice wall with ice picks and crampons.

8. Try a fat tire bike, riding on snow

See more at www.uwlax.edu/currents/things-to-do-in-winter/

IN PHOTOS: Picture perfect snow covers La Crosse