{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis Courts

Work continues Tuesday on demolishing the tennis court at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The courts have been closed this summer due to safety concerns and their overall state of disrepair.

Crews this week are demolishing UW-La Crosse’s tennis courts as the university prepares to make use of a new tennis facility planned for Green Island Park.

University and city officials have long described the courts, just north of the neighboring Emerson Elementary School, as past their prime and in need of replacing.

The Green Island project — a collaboration between the city, the university, Aquinas High School and the Coulee Region Tennis Association — is intended to be the new hub of La Crosse’s tennis community.

Phase one calls for 10 outdoor tennis courts and four outdoor pickleball courts; phase two consists of a dome that would connect to the Green Island Ice Arena, housing additional courts.

Jared Flick, recreational facilities supervisor for the city, said the facility is sorely needed.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

“We have a large tennis community in this town — one group that plays on Tuesday and Wednesday nights has over 200 people,” he said. “That obviously takes away opportunities for kids and the general public to go play. We have to find a place for them.”

Tennis Courts

Fence posts are salvaged Tuesday at the former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse tennis courts. A new tennis hub, consisting of outdoor and indoor courts, has been planned for construction at Green Island Park.

Flick said the city’s parks department and the other user groups are finalizing the concept for phase one, which would cost roughly $1.2 million. Construction is set to begin this fall, wrapping up in time for the 2020 tennis season.

Phase two is much further away — partly because of the challenge of constructing a building that adjoins the ice arena, and partly because of the cost. Estimates for phase two range from $2 million to $2.5 million.

UW-L’s courts have been closed this summer due to safety concerns and their overall state of disrepair.

The space the courts used to occupy will be used for intramurals and recreational sports, as well as field events for the UW-L men’s and women’s track teams.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Kyle Farris covers education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

View (2) comments

(2) comments

Redwall

Nice job Tribune. You did a good job keeping this quiet until the damage was done.

Report Add Reply
capedcrusader
capedcrusader

Perhaps if you paid for a subscription to the paper you could have found out sooner? With your connections you didn't know about this? Btw, why did you support a wheel tax?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.