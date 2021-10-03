UW-La Crosse’s Abby Deyo earns award for exceptional service to campus

Since joining the UW-La Crosse Student Health Center in 2017, Abigail “Abby” Deyo has helped the more than 10,400 students on campus improve their health. In March 2020, that — like the rest of the world — changed.

When COVID-19 set in, Deyo was able to work about only 25% of her time directly with patients. Rather, she helped them in a different way. She co-led with Police Chief Allen Hill on the UW-L COVID-19 Response Team. They met regularly with the Chancellor’s Cabinet, La Crosse County Health Department and COVID-19 response teams from Western Technical College and Viterbo University.

“With many UW-L partners, we have worked on a COVID testing program and developed our own UW-L Contact Tracing Team,” says Deyo. “I am consulting with multiple programs in Academic Affairs and Student Affairs as far as COVID planning. Basically, it was all COVID all the time.”

Before COVID-19, Deyo spent about 60-70% of her time on patient care and administrative duties. Outside the center, she’s involved in the Campus CARE Team, which intervenes for student wellbeing and safety. She also works with joint Student Affairs projects on the Alcohol and Drug Work Group and STI Prevention.

For her work, Devo recently was received the Academic Staff Excellence Award at UW-La Crosse for 2020.

Practicing medicine with college-aged students is what Deyo cherishes most.

“I love that students are hopeful and full of potential,” she explains. “I feel I am able to relate to our students well and train them in health literacy and lifelong wellness.”

Deyo says leading COVID-19 response efforts has been her biggest campus accomplishment. She hopes to eventually be recognized for more.

“This pandemic has been a whirlwind. I am so grateful for UW-L’s faith in me and committed to mitigating risk to our campus community,” she says. “Hopefully, before the end of my career here, I can be known for something more.”

Deyo says her favorite part of the job remains the student connection.

“My favorite visits are with students who have anxiety and depression concerns and have improved over the time I have been privileged to care for them,” she says. “I appreciate that student’s final visit before graduation when I am able to feel I have helped them succeed.”

