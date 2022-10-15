UW-La Crosse’s overhauled giving day set for Oct. 18-19

UW-La Crosse’s annual day of giving is back with a new name, a new date and more ways to get involved.

“One Day for UW-L” is set to kick off Tuesday, Oct. 18 — a chance for UW-L alumni, friends and employees to show their school spirit by supporting a variety of campus causes.

The event will feature a celebration on the Wittich Hall lawn, an evening reception at the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center and plenty of opportunities to support students and programs.

For those who can’t come to campus, social media challenges will provide additional engagement opportunities.

“One Day for UW-L is about creating a culture of philanthropy, gratitude and giving back,” says Greg Reichert, vice chancellor for Advancement and president of the UW-L Foundation. “It’s about bringing together all those who love UW-L and uniting them behind the common purposes of education, research and service."

Organizers hope to engage 1,400 donors during One Day for UW-L, no matter the size of the donation.

More than $120,000 in challenge funds will be unlocked when certain fundraising goals are met.

Challenges have been established for many departments and programs. In one challenge, UW-L administrative cabinet members will match employee donations up to $1,500.

Alumni and friends can sign up to be a social media ambassador, which entails them promoting One Day for UW-L on social media. Ambassadors who bring in the most donors using their unique One Day for UW-L link will win UW-L merchandise.

Additionally, anyone who donates more than $60 will receive a pair of limited-edition UW-L socks.

More information, including how to become a social media ambassador, can be found here.

Previously, One Day for UW-L was held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, known around the world as Giving Tuesday.

In the two years since it was established, in 2020, the fundraiser has brought in more than $400,000 — funds that are making a profound impact on scholarships, research, academic programming, athletics and more.

Organizers say the new date, paired with the new name and theme, will help UW-L’s fundraisers stand out.

In future years, One Day for UW-L will keep its spot on the calendar, occurring on the third Tuesday of October.

“We’re excited to move up the day and give us our own day on the calendar,” says Taylor Wilmoth, annual giving manager. “We think this will help UW-L make more noise, make a bigger splash. It will be a great day of celebrating and giving back. We have a lot of fun, spirit-boosting activities planned.”