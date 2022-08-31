 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-La Crosse schedules introduction to program that helps business entrepreneurs

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-La Crosse will hold two introductions to its Entrepreneurial Training Program.

Sessions will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, online and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in-person. The free sessions provide information about what is covered in the Entrepreneurial Training Program, including how to apply for a program grant. Register for the Introduction to ETP sessions at https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/etp/.

The ETP offered by the UW-L SBDC provides the tools needed for business idea testing and business model improvement. Through instruction, guest speakers and coaching, the course serves those considering starting a business, owners of existing businesses struggling to get a handle on all the details, and those with successful companies that they want to grow.

The six-session program is offered using a hybrid format, both virtually and in-person. It’s an easy-to-follow step-by-step process based on the Lean Startup Framework that shows entrepreneurs how to:

  • Answer the question, “Will people buy my product or service?”
  • Appeal to more customers
  • Quickly develop an investment-ready business plan
  • Use time and money in smarter ways

Graduates of the ETP program are two times more likely to start a business after taking the sessions. Since 2015, more than 850 people have participated in the business program.

The program runs Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Nov. 3 as virtual sessions, followed by an in-person session Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is offering eligible applicants an Entrepreneurial Training Grant that covers 75% of the course fee. To learn more, attend an Introduction to ETP session, visit https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/etp/, or call the SBDC at 608.785.8782. Participants will have the opportunity for no-cost business consulting with the UW-L SBDC and other supporting organizations.

The SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

