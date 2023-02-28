The second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center at UW-La Crosse cleared a budgetary hurdle Tuesday. The project was included in the 2023-25 capital budget proposal released by Gov. Tony Evers.

The governor proposed $3.8 billion in capital improvements, nearly half of which is earmarked for the UW System. Prairie Springs is one of several UW-La Crosse building projects that won the governor's endorsement.

"We are gratified that Gov. Evers recognizes the importance of our campus to the state of Wisconsin," state Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, said. "He has included several projects that I, and many in our community, have advocated in support for UW-La Crosse."

Billings said other UW-L projects include updates to the Wing Technology Center, Graff Main Hall, Mitchell Hall and the east chilling plant, along with a parking ramp for the Center for the Arts.

The science center carries the largest price tag. UW-L officials wanted to construct the science center in one phase, but the approach was rejected as too costly. The first phase was completed for $83 million in 2018. The second phase was estimated in 2022 to cost $120 million.

If the second phase is approved, science classes would move from a deteriorating Cowley Hall starting with the 2026-27 school year.

"Prairie Springs II is critical to the instruction of students planning careers in science and health professions and those declaring majors in the College of Health Science," Billings said. "After more than a decade, it is imperative we move this project forward."

Evers' list of projects will go before the State Building Commission, which meets March 23. If the commission doesn't deadlock, it will forward its recommendations to the state Legislature's Joint Finance Committee as part of the state budget process.

