The UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band, under the direction of Tammy Fisher, is back on campus to prepare for the 2023 season.

The 135-member group began learning music and field choreography Aug. 27, and continued practicing 11 hours per day until Labor Day weekend.

During this time, the band prepared 30 songs and precision drills that will be featured during UW-L football pregame and halftime shows this fall.

This year’s field show Record Rewind spotlights the music of Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, James Brown, Wild Cherry, AC/DC and Fall Out Boy.

The band has several performances planned for the season, starting with the football home opener Saturday, Sept. 9, and ending with the annual marching band review Oct. 29 in Mitchell Hall.

Other performances by the Screaming Eagles this season include:

A double-header at Warren’s Cranberry Festival parade, followed by a special performance at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau (Sept. 24)

The Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade (Sept. 30)

The Rhythm by the River Marching Band Festival at Hudson High School (Oct. 7)

The 11th annual High School Band Day and Alumni Band Day, held during the UWL-UW-Oshkosh football game (Oct. 21)

For more information, contact Band Director Tammy Fisher at 608-792-4170 or tfisher@uwlax.edu.